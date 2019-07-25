60 percent rise in users targeted by password stealers: Report

According to new data from Kaspersky, there has been a rise in the number of users targeted by malware designed to harvest consumers’ digital data to over 940,000 for the first half of 2019, up from less than 600,000 for the same period in 2018.

This malware, otherwise known as Password Stealing Ware (PSW), is aims to sabotage privacy, stealing consumers’ digital data directly from web browsers, which sometimes includes financial information.

“Modern consumers are increasingly active online and understandably rely on the internet to carry out many tasks in their daily lives. This fills their digital profiles with more and more data and details and makes them a lucrative target for criminals as they could be monetized in numerous ways afterwards,” said Alexander Eremin, security researcher at Kaspersky. “By securely storing passwords and credentials, consumers can use their favorite online services in confidence that their information will not be put at risk. This should be also supported by installation of security solution as one can never be too careful.”

Kaspersky noted that over the past six months, high levels of malware activity have been detected in Europe and Asia with users in Russia, India, Brazil, Germany, and the US at particular risk.



