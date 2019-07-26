TECHNOLOGY
Apple won’t get tariff waivers for certain China imports: Trump

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple (left), speaks as President Donald Trump, listens during an American Technology Council roundtable in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (File photo: AP)
AFP, Reuters, Washington Friday, 26 July 2019
President Donald Trump said on Friday that Apple would face tariffs for components of its Mac Pro computers which are expected to be manufactured in China.

Trump’s comments came after reports the US tech giant was seeking an exemption from tariffs for the high-end computer, which in the past had been made in the United States. Apple is reportedly now shifting production to China.

“Apple will not be given Tariff wavers, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!” Trump said on Twitter.

The move comes amid growing trade frictions between the two economic powers. Trump has threatened to slap punitive tariffs on more goods to press Beijing to accept more imports.

According to reports, Apple has chosen a Taiwanese contractor, Quanta Computer Inc., to manufacture the $6,000 desktop computer near Shanghai.

Representatives for Apple had no immediate comment. Shares of the company sharply pared their gains after Trump’s tweets.

Last Update: Friday, 26 July 2019 KSA 22:11 - GMT 19:11
