Trump slams Macron over tech tax, threatens French wine

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron of “foolishness” over a move to tax global tech giants, promising substantial retaliation which he hinted could target French wine.

“France just put a digital tax on our great American technology companies,” Trump tweeted about the law passed this month that is set to affect US giants Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.

“If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA,” he added. “We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron's foolishness shortly. I've always said American wine is better than French wine!”

France to go ahead, says Economy Minister

France will go ahead with a digital tax, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday, shortly after US President Trump threatened “substantial” retaliation over Paris targeting top US tech companies.

“Universal taxation of digital activities is a challenge for us all. We want to reach an agreement within the G7 and the OECD. In the meantime, France will implement its national decisions,” Le Maire said in response to Trump’s warning.

Last Update: Friday, 26 July 2019 KSA 21:13 - GMT 18:13