Huawei says revenue surges 23 pct in first half

Huawei’s revenue jumped by 23 percent in the first half of the year, the company said Tuesday, as the Chinese telecom giant shrugged off US sanctions.

Huawei has been under immense pressure this year as Washington has lobbied allies worldwide to skirt the company’s telecom gear over security concerns, and in May blacklisted the firm from both the US market and buying crucial US components.

Sales reached 401.3 billion yuan ($58.3 billion) in the first six months of the year, the company said, adding that it posted a net profit margin of 8.7 percent.

The US actions have created some “disturbances” but overall they have been “controllable,” said Huawei chairman Liang Hua.

“Our development speed before being put on the entity list was very fast,” Liang said at a news conference in the southern city of Shenzhen.

With the US actions, “objectively we are facing many difficulties,” he said.

