Chinese telecom giant Huawei unveiled its own operating system on Friday, as it faces the threat of losing access to Android systems and US sanctions.

Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer business, told a press conference in the southern city of Dongguan that the new system, called HarmonyOS, would “bring more harmony to the world.”



Last Update: Friday, 9 August 2019 KSA 10:13 - GMT 07:13