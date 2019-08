Japan has approved shipment of a high-tech material to South Korea for the second time since imposing export curbs last month, Yonhap News Agency reported late on Monday, citing industry and trade officials.

The high-tech material is photoresists, which are crucial for Samsung Electronics’ advanced contract chip making production.

Japan earlier this month gave the green light to the exports of photoresists to Samsung Electronics.

Last Update: Tuesday, 20 August 2019 KSA 01:32 - GMT 22:32