TECHNOLOGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY

US DoJ antitrust chief says working with states on tech investigation

The department is working with state attorneys general to investigate the market power of technology companies. (File photo: AP)
Reuters Tuesday, 20 August 2019
Text size A A A

The US Department of Justice is working with state attorneys general to investigate the market power of technology companies, the department's antitrust chief, Makan Delrahim, said on Tuesday.

“I think that the laws that we have are quite flexible,” said Delrahim, and make possible “timely and aggressive enforcement of antitrust laws.”

The department would be looking not only at price effects, but also innovation and quality, and the next steps in its broad antitrust review would be seeking information, documents and possible compulsory process, Delrahim said at a tech policy conference in Colorado.
 

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 20 August 2019 KSA 18:57 - GMT 15:57
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
US DoJ antitrust chief says working with states on tech investigation
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed