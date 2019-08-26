TECHNOLOGY
US, France reach deal on taxing online companies

The tax had prompted threats from US President Donald Trump of heavy tariffs on French wine. (Screen grab)
The Associated Press, Biarritz Monday, 26 August 2019
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that France and the US have reached a “very good agreement” defusing tensions over a French tax on online giants like Google.
 
The tax had prompted threats from US President Donald Trump of heavy tariffs on French wine.
 
Speaking Monday alongside Trump, Macron said they made “considerable headway in the spirit of unity” at the Group of Seven summit in Biarritz, France.
 
Macron said France would reimburse companies who pay the tax once an international tax deal is in place to replace the three percent French tax on French revenues of big online companies. It’s aimed at reducing tax avoidance for digital multinationals.

