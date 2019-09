Egyptian digital payments company Fawry plans to expand into the United Arab Emirates by the end of the year and also hopes to enter Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in 2020, its managing director said.



Mohamed Okasha told Reuters Fawry planned to complete a deal with one of the largest listed UAE banks to use its technology platform in the Gulf country, without giving details.

