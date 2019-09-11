TECHNOLOGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY

Egypt to start work on $2.4-bln telecom network for new capital city

Egypt plans to build new administrative capital east of Cairo. (Reuters)
Reuters, Cairo Wednesday, 11 September 2019
Text size A A A

Egypt’s communications ministry will begin work on a 40 billion Egyptian pound ($2.44 billion) telecommunications network in the first phase of a new capital city being built east of Cairo, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

The communications ministry signed a cooperation agreement with the Administrative Capital for Urban Development (ACUD,) the new capital’s owner and developer, to begin working on the
network over a period of six months.

The new city, known for now as the New Administrative Capital, is eventually expected to cover about 700 square km.

The first phase, covering about 168 square km, will have ministries, residential neighborhoods, a diplomatic quarter and a financial district. A large mosque and cathedral, as well a hotel and conference center, have already been built.

Ahmed Zaki Abdeen, a retired general who heads the company building the new city, said that ACUD would provide the funding for the network.

Egypt’s government wants to start running the nation from the new capital in the desert from mid-2020.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Wednesday, 11 September 2019 KSA 21:27 - GMT 18:27
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Egypt to start work on $2.4-bln telecom network for new capital city
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed