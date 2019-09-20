Trump, CEO Zuckerberg had ‘good, constructive’ meeting, says Facebook

US President Donald Trump and Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg had a “good, constructive” meeting at the White House on Thursday, the social media company said in a statement.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“Mark is in Washington, D.C., meeting with policymakers to hear their concerns and talk about future internet regulation. He also had a good, constructive meeting with President Trump at the White House today,” Facebook said in a statement.
