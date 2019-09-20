TECHNOLOGY
Trump, CEO Zuckerberg had ‘good, constructive’ meeting, says Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg testifies during a US House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing about Facebook in Washington on April 11, 2018. (AFP)
Reuters, Washington Friday, 20 September 2019
US President Donald Trump and Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg had a “good, constructive” meeting at the White House on Thursday, the social media company said in a statement.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Mark is in Washington, D.C., meeting with policymakers to hear their concerns and talk about future internet regulation. He also had a good, constructive meeting with President Trump at the White House today,” Facebook said in a statement.

Friday, 20 September 2019
