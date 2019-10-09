Saudi Telecom increases number of 5G-equipped sites: CEO

Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the country’s largest telecom operator, has increased the number of 5G-equipped sites in the Kingdom, Chief Executive Officer Nasser Bin Sulaiman Al Nasser announced on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia is currently planning the largest 5G commercial rollout in the Middle East and North Africa region. Al-Khobar was the first city in the region to test a 5G network last year.

Speaking on the sidelines of GITEX Dubai, the company head stressed that the Kingdom was among a handful of countries to have embarked on a 5G development plan.

He also added that 5G services for the corporate sector would begin in early 2020.

Earlier this year, STC and Ericsson signed a deal to launch a mid-band 5G network in Saudi Arabia.

Last Update: Wednesday, 9 October 2019 KSA 15:35 - GMT 12:35