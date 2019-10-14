Saudi Ministry, GEA sign MoU to launch accelerator for electronic games

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) signed on Sunday a Memorandum of Understanding with the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), on the sidelines of the entertainment industry conference held in Riyadh to launch a business accelerator to support the development of electronic games locally.



The MoU also seeks to build human resources working in the field of digital entertainment, in addition to the establishment of a joint center for digital innovation, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



The MoU was signed by Eng. Abdullah al-Swaha, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, and Turki Al Al-Sheikh, Advisor at the Royal Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the GEA, in the presence of a number of officials.



The signing of the agreement represents the commitment of both sides to the localization of the digital entertainment industry, support of startups in this domain, and boosting the local content as electronic games have generated revenues from the Saudi market estimated at $750 million (2.8 billion riyals) in 2018.

Last Update: Monday, 14 October 2019 KSA 01:34 - GMT 22:34