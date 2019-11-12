Dubai mobile fueling app ENOC Link to provide fuel services to Jafza free zone

ENOC Link, which is 100 percent owned by Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), recently signed a deal with DP World and UAE Region – the United Arab Emirates’ trade enabler – that will allow it to offer mobile fueling services to companies and employees working and operating in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza).

The service can be accessed through a mobile app, which provides fuel delivery tracking, and allows delivery even if the customer is not present so long as the vehicle’s fuel cap is left open.

ENOC Link trucks will deliver the fuel, and will serve employees and companies of Jafza by providing mobile fueling services to meet demand for Super 98 and Special 95 fuel grades, ENOC said.

The new service is also available in Dubai’s Jafza-affiliated Falcon City, Jumeirah Park, and will be launching next in Discovery Gardens, ENOC Link noted on its website.

“With today’s changing landscape, consumer requirements continue to evolve, with a growing preference on identifying high-quality products and services that are convenient and easy to use,” Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group CEO of ENOC, said in a statement.

“This has presented an opportunity for us to redefine our approach, introduce novel services and solutions that can meet customer needs and address business challenges as they arise,” he added.

ENOC Link, which launched in October, had already started providing mobile fueling services to consumers across Dubai, delivering fuel to homes, roads, and even car parks.

Earlier in 2019, the UAE saw the launch of a similar service called Cafu, which provides mobile fueling services to boats, cars, and motorcycles across Dubai, Sharjah, and Ajman. The service can also be accessed via a mobile app.

ENOC, which is a diversified energy group, is owned by the Government of Dubai, through the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

Last Update: Tuesday, 12 November 2019 KSA 11:51 - GMT 08:51