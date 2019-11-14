TECHNOLOGY
China tests Mars lander in international cooperation push

An image of Mars taken by the ISRO Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). (AFP)
The Associated Press, Hualai Thursday, 14 November 2019
China has invited international observers to a test of its Mars lander as it pushes for inclusion in more global space projects.

Thursday’s test was conducted at a site outside Beijing simulating conditions on the Red Planet, where the pull of gravity is about one-third that of Earth.

China plans to launch a lander and rover to Mars next year to explore parts of the planet in detail.

China’s burgeoning space program achieved a lunar milestone earlier this year by landing a probe on the mysterious far side of the moon.

It has developed rapidly, especially since it conducted its first crewed mission in 2003 and has sought cooperation with space agencies from Europe and elsewhere.

The US has banned most space cooperation with China out of national security concerns.

Last Update: Thursday, 14 November 2019 KSA 08:08 - GMT 05:08
