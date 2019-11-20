UAE armed forces to buy two GlobalEye airborne early warning planes worth $1 bln

The United Arab Emirates armed forces announced on Tuesday plans to buy two Globaleye for early warning and control planes from the Swedish company SAAB, worth about $1 billion.

The deputy executive director of the military committee organizing Dubai Airshow 2019 confirmed during a news conference that the armed forces intends to purchase two Globaleye (G 6000-SRSS) early warning and control planes from the Swedish company SAAB, bringing the country’s total number of aircraft to five.

The official also said that the armed forces intends to purchase three refueling planes type (330MRTT) from Airbus.

According to a press release issued by SAAB on Tuesday, the UAE intends to conclude a contract amendment for the purchase of the two additional GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning & Control aircraft from Saab.

The potential order is worth about $1 billion.

Saab has not yet signed the contract amendment or received an order relating to today’s announcement, read the press release.

The original development and production contract for GlobalEye was awarded to SAAB at the Dubai Air Show in November 2015 by the United Arab Emirates with an initial order for two systems. An additional order by the UAE for a third system was announced in 2017.

GlobalEye provides air, maritime and ground surveillance in a single solution. It combines a new extended range radar with the ultra-long range Global 6000jet aircraft from Bombardier.

On Monday, Emirates said it had placed a firm order for 50 Airbus A350 jets worth $16 billion at list prices.

with Reuters

Last Update: Wednesday, 20 November 2019 KSA 02:17 - GMT 23:17