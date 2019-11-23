TECHNOLOGY
Amazon files suit contesting Pentagon’s $10 bln cloud contract to Microsoft

The Pentagon awarded $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft Corp. (Shutterstock)
Reuters Saturday, 23 November 2019
Amazon.com Inc on Friday filed a lawsuit in the US Court of Federal Claims contesting the Pentagon’s award of an up to $10 billion cloud computing contract to Microsoft Corp.

An Amazon spokesman said that the company filed a complaint and supplemental motion for discovery. The filing was under seal.

Last week, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper rejected any suggestion of bias in the Pentagon’s decision to award Microsoft the contract after Amazon announced plans to challenge it.

Amazon was considered a favorite for the contract, part of a broader digital modernization process of the Pentagon, before Microsoft emerged as the surprise winner.

The company has previously said that politics got in the way of a fair contracting process. US President Donald Trump has long criticized Amazon and its founder Jeff Bezos.
 

Last Update: Saturday, 23 November 2019 KSA 04:35 - GMT 01:35
