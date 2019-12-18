Apple, Google, Amazon to create common standard for smart home devices

Amazon, Apple and Google announced plans Wednesday to develop a common technology standard for smart home products, in a move aimed at enabling more connected devices to speak to each other.

The project “aims to improve the consumer experience of trying to use smart home products that aren’t compatible with each other,” according to a statement by the new working group.

“We believe that the protocol has the potential to be widely adopted across home systems and assistants such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple’s Siri, Google Assistant, and others.”

