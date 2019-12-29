UAE denies developing popular app as spy tool

The United Arab Emirates on Saturday denied reports that a popular mobile application developed in the country was used for government spying.

Apple and Google removed the ToTok app from their marketplaces last week following a report claiming it allowed the UAE government to track users’ conversations, movements, and other details.

But the country’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority said in a statement that UAE laws “prohibit any kind of data breach and unlawful interception”.

It continued: “The TRA reaffirms that all certified telecommunications applications in the UAE are in compliance with these standards.”

ToTok became popular by offering free calling and messaging to millions of users in countries like the UAE where internet calling services like Skype are blocked.

Last Update: Sunday, 29 December 2019 KSA 00:02 - GMT 21:02