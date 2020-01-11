TECHNOLOGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY

Bahrain’s Gulf Air reroutes several flights to avoid Iranian airspace

Gulf Air said it will continue to monitor the situation closely. (Reuters)
Reuters Saturday, 11 January 2020
Text size A A A

Bahrain’s state carrier Gulf Air has re-routed flights away from Iranian airspace as a safety precaution, said an airline spokesman on Friday.

“Gulf Air continues to monitor the situation closely. The continued safety of our passengers and crew is our utmost priority,” he said.

Several airlines have canceled flights and re-routed others away from Iraqi and Iranian airspace since Wednesday’s Iranian missile strike on US-led forces in Iraq.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 11 January 2020 KSA 01:27 - GMT 22:27
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Bahrain’s Gulf Air reroutes several flights to avoid Iranian airspace
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed