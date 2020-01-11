Bahrain’s Gulf Air reroutes several flights to avoid Iranian airspace

Bahrain’s state carrier Gulf Air has re-routed flights away from Iranian airspace as a safety precaution, said an airline spokesman on Friday.



“Gulf Air continues to monitor the situation closely. The continued safety of our passengers and crew is our utmost priority,” he said.



Several airlines have canceled flights and re-routed others away from Iraqi and Iranian airspace since Wednesday’s Iranian missile strike on US-led forces in Iraq.

Last Update: Saturday, 11 January 2020 KSA 01:27 - GMT 22:27