Germany launches raids over suspected Mitsubishi diesel emmissions fraud

A hose for an emission test is fixed in the exhaust pipe of a diesel car at the Technical Inspection Agency in Ludwigsburg, southwestern Germany. (File photo: AFP)
AFP, Frankfurt Tuesday, 21 January 2020
German prosecutors on Tuesday said they were searching business premises across the country as part of an investigation into suspected diesel emissions cheating involving Mitsubishi cars.

Frankfurt prosecutors said they had opened a fraud investigation against executives at “an international car group, a subsidiary of an international car dealership and two international car suppliers.”

Raids were taking place at 10 commercial sites across Germany including in the states of Hesse, Bavaria and Lower Saxony.

Last Update: Tuesday, 21 January 2020 KSA 17:44 - GMT 14:44
Germany launches raids over suspected Mitsubishi diesel emmissions fraud
