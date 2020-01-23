TECHNOLOGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY

France reaches deal with US to push ahead with digital tax talks

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire at a news conference in Paris on July 27, 2019. (Reuters)
Reuters, Davos Thursday, 23 January 2020
Text size A A A

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that France had reached an agreement with the United States on the basis for future talks over a global digital tax, at the OECD-level.

“We had long talks this morning with the US Treasury Secretary and the OECD Secretary General, and I am happy to announce to you that we have found an agreement between France and the United States, providing the basis for work on digital taxation at the OECD,” Le Maire said at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.

“It’s good news, because it reduces the risk of American sanctions and opens up the prospect of an international solution on digital taxation,” he added.

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 23 January 2020 KSA 14:05 - GMT 11:05
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
France reaches deal with US to push ahead with digital tax talks
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed