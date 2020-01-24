Crisis-hit Boeing considering further production cuts on 787 plane: Source

Boeing, still in crisis mode due to the grounding of the 737 MAX, is considering further production cuts to another key commercial plane, a person close to the matter said Friday.

The move could affect the 787 Dreamliner plane, which is bigger than the MAX and was the company’s most-delivered jet in 2019 while MAX deliveries were halted.

In October, Boeing trimmed 787 output to 12 from 14 per month, describing the move as necessary given lower orders from China.

The company may cut the 787 output further, the source said, confirming a report on CNBC.

Boeing would maintain a “disciplined rate management process taking into account a host of risks and opportunities,” a company spokesman said Friday.

“We will continue to assess the demand environment and make adjustments as appropriate in the future.”

Former chief executive Dennis Muilenburg said in October that Boeing expected the lower 787 production rate for two years and stressed that the company was still bullish on the long-term prospects for the jet, which can seat between 250 and 335 people.

Boeing is expected to benefit from the US-China trade agreement signed last week that commits China to increased purchases of $78 billion in manufactured goods such as aircraft.

