TECHNOLOGY
LATEST
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY

Facebook reports quarterly earnings, user growth despite challenges

This file photo taken on July 4, 2019 in Nantes shows the logo of the US online social media and social networking service, Facebook. (AFP)
AFP Thursday, 30 January 2020
Text size A A A

Facebook on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings and user growth that beat expectations, but shares took a hit in after-market trades.

The leading online social network reported its net income rose seven percent from a year ago to $7.3 billion, while revenue increased 25 percent to $21 billion in the final three months of last year.

The number of people using Facebook monthly climbed eight percent to 2.5 billion; for all its apps including Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, the figure was 2.89 billion.

Shares, however, quickly dropped more than six percent.

“We had a good quarter and a strong end to the year as our community and business continue to grow,” said Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.
 

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 30 January 2020 KSA 04:56 - GMT 01:56
Top
BREAKING NEWS
close

Send to a friend

Close
Facebook reports quarterly earnings, user growth despite challenges
Friend's name:
Friend's Email:
Sender's name:
Sender's Email:
Click to refresh Refresh
Captcha Code
How are we doing?
X

How are we doing?

Name Name *
Email Email *
Country Country
Message Message *
Maximum 550 words allowed