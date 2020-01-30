UK's Huawei solution does not go far enough: US Commerce chief

The UK’s decision to allow a limited deployment of China-based Huawei Technology’s for its 5G network does not go far enough, US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross said on Thursday, citing ongoing security concerns.



“We don’t think that their solution goes as far as it should,” Ross told Fox Business Network in an interview.

“If it’s too dangerous to trust them with the whole thing, it’s too dangerous to trust them with any part of it,” he said, referring to Huawei.

The ongoing US campaign against Huawei is rooted in Washington’s fears that the company is a potential security threat because of the background of Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei, a former Chinese army engineer.

As Huawei has risen to become a global leader in telecom networking equipment and a top smartphone manufacturer, fears have escalated. The rising concerns also follow the passage of a 2017 law in Beijing that requires Chinese companies to assist the government in matters of national security.

Further, the ongoing Huawei debate comes amid discussions between the US and China aimed at coming to an initial agreement to resolve a trade war that has lasted for over a year.

Last Update: Thursday, 30 January 2020 KSA 16:15 - GMT 13:15