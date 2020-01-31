Amazon beats holiday-quarter sales estimates, shares up 10 pct

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday beat analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, as its efforts to speed up delivery helped attract more shoppers during the holiday season, sending its shares up 10 percent.



Retailers usually generate a majority of their annual sales and profit during the holiday period.



The company forecast net sales in the range of $69 billion and $73 billion for the first quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $71.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.



Net sales in North America, its biggest market, jumped 21.6 percent to $53.67 billion during the fourth quarter. Analysts had expected revenue of $52.23 billion from the segment.



Revenue from its lucrative cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services (AWS), which sells data storage and computing power in the cloud, surged 34 percent to $9.95 billion. Analysts had expected $9.84 billion.



Amazon’s total operating expenses surged 21.8 percent during the quarter to $83.56 billion.



Net sales rose 21 percent to $87.44 billion in the fourth quarter ended December 31 , beating estimates of $86.02 billion.

Last Update: Friday, 31 January 2020 KSA 00:23 - GMT 21:23