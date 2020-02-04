Google mum on hardware as it divulges revenue for other two big bets

Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai over the last three years has touted the business prospects of what he has called “three of our biggest bets: YouTube, cloud and hardware.”
On Monday, it appeared the first two bets are outperforming the third.
Google parent Alphabet Inc separately listed YouTube and cloud revenue on its quarterly financial statements for the first time. But it gave no specifics on hardware beyond that sales declined, compared to a year ago, during a holiday period in which consumer electronics are a common gift.
Pichai, who gained the additional role of Alphabet CEO in December, and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat did not specify a cause for the downturn. A Google spokeswoman did not respond to a request to comment.
But the popularity of Google’s more affordable smartphone and flattening demand for its speakers with voice assistant technology are two visible factors.
The executives described hardware as a continued investment focus, and to be sure, that business in its current form is just three years old compared with about nine for cloud and 15 for YouTube.
“Hardware is still in the early stages of delivering on our vision for ambient computing,” Pichai said on Monday.
Porat called hardware a “multi-billion dollar business,” equivalent to at least $500 million a quarter.
YouTube revenue from ads and subscriptions rose from a year ago to $5.5 billion during the fourth quarter. Cloud computing quarterly sales were $2.6 billion, up 53 percent.
