World’s top mobile trade fair in Spain called off over coronavirus fears

A worker fixes a poster announcing the Mobile World Congress 2020 in a conference venue in Barcelona, Spain. (AP)
AFP Wednesday, 12 February 2020
Organizers of the World Mobile Congress said Wednesday that the world’s top mobile trade fair would be canceled following an exodus of industry heavyweights over coronavirus fears.

The GSMA, which organizes the annual show which had been due to run in Spain from February 24-27, said in a statement it “has canceled MWC Barcelona 2020 because the global concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, travel concern and other circumstances, make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 February 2020 KSA 22:39 - GMT 19:39
