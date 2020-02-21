Kuwait Airways suspends all flights to Iran due to coronavirus fears

Kuwait Airways said it has decided to suspend all flights to Iran on Thursday until another notice amid fears from a coronavirus outbreak, according to statements published on the company’s Twitter account.

“Kuwaiti Airways announces that upon instructions from the Ministry of Health and the General Administration of Civil Aviation, it has been decided to suspend the operation of all its flights to the Islamic Republic of Iran from this date until another notice due to the discovery of a number of cases infected with Corona-1,” the statement read.

Iran confirmed three patients tested positive for the coronavirus in Iran on Thursday, according to a health ministry spokesman.

Last Update: Friday, 21 February 2020 KSA 23:24 - GMT 20:24