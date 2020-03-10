Chinese education app DingTalk on life support as Wuhan students review-bomb

Schools have been closed in Wuhan, China, the origination point of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, so students have been using remote-education learning app DingTalk to continue learning online. All was well until students realized that with enough one-star reviews the app would be removed from the app store.

According to a report on the London Review of Books entitled The Word from Wuhan, DingTalk’s rating sunk overnight from 4.9 stars to 1.4 as students left negative reviews.

DingTalk released an apology video on the Chinese streaming site Bilibili in the wake of the flurry of negative reviews, reported technology site Technode.

“I know guys, you were not expecting such a productive holiday… Please don’t give me any more one-star ratings. I was chosen for this job, and there is not much I can do about it,” the video stated, according to the site.

Mobile data and analytics company App Annie found that DingTalk had received over 15,000 one-star reviews on February 11, Technode reported, and just over 2,000 five-star ratings.

DingTalk is owned by Alibaba, the Chinese ecommerce giant, and has been compared to Microsoft Teams and Slack.

The coronavirus has spread across the world since it first began in early January. There are now over 110,000 confirmed cases, with over 4,000 dead.

In response, schools have remained closed in many countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain. In the UAE, a distance learning initiative is underway so students can continue their education while they remain at home.

Last Update: Tuesday, 10 March 2020 KSA 12:43 - GMT 09:43