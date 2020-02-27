Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday that it had temporarily suspended entry for visitors from coronavirus-hit countries with tourist visas, as well as pilgrims embarking on the Islamic pilgrimage of Umrah.
Below is the complete list of the countries and territories from which passengers can no longer enter Saudi Arabia on a tourist visa.
Countries banned from Saudi Arabia for tourist visas:
Afghanistan
Azerbaijan
China
Hong Kong
Indonesia
Iran
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Macua
Malaysia
Pakistan
Philippines
Singapore
Somalia
South Korea
Syria
Taiwan
Thailand
Uzbekistan
Vietnam
Yemen
