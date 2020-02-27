Saudi Arabia announced on Thursday that it had temporarily suspended entry for visitors from coronavirus-hit countries with tourist visas, as well as pilgrims embarking on the Islamic pilgrimage of Umrah.

Below is the complete list of the countries and territories from which passengers can no longer enter Saudi Arabia on a tourist visa.

Countries banned from Saudi Arabia for tourist visas:

Afghanistan

Azerbaijan

China

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Iran

Italy

Japan

Kazakhstan

Macua

Malaysia

Pakistan

Philippines

Singapore

Somalia

South Korea

Syria

Taiwan

Thailand

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

Yemen

Click here to get all the latest information on the measures affecting Umrah in the Kingdom.

Here is a simple guide to Umrah and Hajj, the Islamic holy pilgrimages.

Last Update: Thursday, 27 February 2020 KSA 13:11 - GMT 10:11