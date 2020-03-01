Airlines and civil aviation authorities have restricted travel to epicenters of the deadly coronavirus around the world, including China, Iran, and Italy. The virus currently has infected over 87,000 people, with nearly 3,000 confirmed dead. Iran’s coronavirus death toll is at 54, making it the second deadliest center for the virus after China, where the virus originated.

Here is the status of flights by key airlines and civil aviation authorities:

American Airlines

Flights to China, Hong Kong, Milan suspended.

Air France

Mainland China flights suspended.

Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs

Suspended all flights to and from Iran, Iraq, Lebanon and the UAE.

British Airways

Mainland China, Italy, Singapore, and South Korea flights suspended.

Delta Airways

Mainland China flights suspended.

easyJet

Italy flights canceled.

EgyptAir

Mainland China flights suspended.

Emirates

Mainland China, except for Beijing, and Iran flights suspended.

Etihad

Mainland China, except for Beijing, and Iran flights suspended.

Iraq

Non-Iraqi travelers from China, Iran, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Singapore, Kuwait and Bahrain banned.

KLM

Mainland China flights suspended.

Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority

Iraq, South Korea, Thailand, Italy and Iraq flights canceled.

Lebanon Civil Aviation Authority

China, Korea, Iran, and Italy flights canceled for all non-Lebanese nationals and residents.

Lufthansa

Mainland China flights suspended; 25 percent of all flights canceled.

Oman Civil Aviation Authority

Iran flights suspended.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority

Iran flights suspended.

Qatar Airways

Mainland China flights suspended, quarantining travelers from South Korea and Iran.

Royal Jordanian Airlines

Flights between Amman and Rome suspended.

Saudia

Mainland China flights suspended.

Saudi Arabia

All Umrah travelers canceled, all tourist visas from Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Macua, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Somalia, South Korea, Syria, Taiwan, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Yemen canceled.

UAE

All UAE citizens banned from travel to Iran and Thailand.

United Airlines

Mainland China flights suspended, cutting flights to Japan and South Korea.

Virgin Atlantic

Suspended flights to Shanghai.

