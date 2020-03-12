Saudi Arabia has imposed several travel restrictions as part of its efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus in the Kingdom.

The ministry of health issued a set of guidelines which categorize the countries where the coronavirus has spread into two categories and listed the health procedures put in place for people arriving in Saudi Arabia from each category.

Category A includes nine countries: China, Egypt, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and Spain.

Arrivals from those countries will be admitted to a hospital under contact and droplet precautions regardless of the case’s clinical severity until the COVID-19 test result is reported negative and the person is clinically cleared.

Category B includes 32 countries: Afghanistan, Algeria, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cameroon, Congo, Greece, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malaysia, Maldives, Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Palestine, Philippines, Senegal, Singapore, Switzerland, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, UAE, UK, US, and Yemen.

If arrivals from those countries are clinically stable, home isolation may be considered only if the standards are acceptable to the authorities.

The Kingdom's ministry of health confirmed 45 coronavirus cases as of early Thursday.

