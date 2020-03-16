The United Arab Emirates suspended on Sunday issuing all entry visas starting from March 17, as part of the country’s efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Find below all the facts regarding who the suspension applies to, who can still enter, and what screening measures take place on arrival to and departure from the UAE.

Who can still enter the UAE?

Passengers holding diplomatic passports.

Passengers who have had visas issued prior to March 17.

Passengers who hold passports from the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy (from Rome only), Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Vatican, the United Kingdom and the US.

Those passengers can continue to travel to and from the UAE although they may be subject to additional screening.

Suspension of flights

All scheduled passenger flights to and from the following countries have been temporarily suspended until further notice:

Bahrain, Iraq (effective as of March 17), Iran, Italy (except for Rome), Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon (effective as of March 17), China (except for Beijing), Syria (effective as of March 17), Turkey (effective as of March 17).

Screening on Arrival

All passengers will go through a non-intrusive thermal scanning process as they pass through customs on arrival to Dubai International Airport.

Any passenger arriving from the following countries will undergo thermal screening and a nasal swab test carried out by Dubai Health Authority’s airport medical center team:

Italy – Rome, Lebanon (until March 16), China – Beijing, Syria (until March 16), Thailand.

Screening on Departure

All passengers departing on passenger flights from Dubai International Airport bound for destinations in the US will undergo thermal screening.

