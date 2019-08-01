Dhu al-Hijjah's crescent was reportedly seen in Saudi Arabia’s Tumair observatory, marking the beginning of the month in which the Islamic Hajj takes place.

Saudi Arabia announces Sunday, August 11, as the first day of Eid al-Adha festival, which marks the end of the Islamic ritual of Hajj.

Last Update: Thursday, 1 August 2019 KSA 19:55 - GMT 16:55