Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC cinemas, announced the rollout of cinemas across Saudi Arabia, speaking at the Future Investment Initiative on Wednesday in Riyadh.

Aron, whose AMC group manage tens of thousands of cinemas across the world, said “this is such a historic and exciting development for the Kingdom – to reopen cinemas after a 37-year gap.”

Aron announced that AMC will be opening a second theater on December 15th, at the Panorama Mall in Riyadh, and has signed 17 leases, with another 13 in the works. The goal is to open 50 cinemas in the Kingdom over the next three to four years, according to Aron.

Aron said that AMC's is coordinating with the Kingdom's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

We have a very fine local partner in the Public Investment Fund. Working together, the AMC and the PIF are going to bring cinemas across the Kingdom.

Aron finished his talk by inviting guests to watch Star Wars on December 18 in Riyadh.

AMC operates about 1,000 theatres and more than 11,000 screens across the globe, serving about 350 million guests every year.

Last Update: Wednesday, 30 October 2019 KSA 17:59 - GMT 14:59