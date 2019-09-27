Saudi Arabia is set to announce it will be opening its doors to international visitors from 49 countries by issuing tourist visas.

The announcement will be made at an event held by the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) on Friday in Riyadh’s Diriyah.

According to reports, the visas would be issued at a fee $80 (SAR 300).

Nearl two weeks ago, the SCTH began teasing the announcement through a social media campaign and website under the slogan “Where in the World” showing different tourist destinations in Saudi Arabia. Each post was accompanied by messages like “This is not the Maldives” and “This is not Petra”.

“Opening Saudi Arabia to international tourists is a historic moment for our country. Generous hospitality is at the heart of Arabian culture and we look forward to showing our guests a very warm welcome,” SCTH Chairman Ahmad Al-Khateeb said in a statement.

“Visitors will be surprised and delighted by the treasures we have to share. Five UNESCO World Heritage Sites, a vibrant local culture and breathtaking natural beauty,” he added.

Last Update: Friday, 27 September 2019 KSA 03:10 - GMT 00:10