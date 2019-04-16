Instagram suspended Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Instagram account in English on Tuesday.

Khamenei’s (@khamenei.en) account had at least 21,400 followers before it was suspended. His main Farsi account on Instagram with 2.5 million followers is still online.

This came on the same day in which the Instagram accounts of at least three commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps were suspended, a day after the US officially designated it as a foreign terrorist organization.

The accounts that were suspended included those of Major-General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force, Major-General Mohammad Ali Jafari, the commander-in-chief of the IRGC, and Brigadier-General Mohammed Pakpour, the commander of the IRGC Ground Forces.

Last Update: Tuesday, 16 April 2019 KSA 22:45 - GMT 19:45