President of Tribunal de Grande Instance de Paris court has rejected Qatari-owned beIN SPORTS allegations against the Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat), demanding that the media group pays fines worth €6,000 to Arabsat’s advisor, as well as paying the prosecution costs of Arabsat (€ 25,000).

The beIN allegations originally sought to link Arabsat to beoutQ and accused it of broadcasting the piracy’s signal.

Several Qatari and other media outlets reported on Saturday a press release issued by BeIN SPORTS which said that French court’s ruling had endorsed beIN’s technical reports, which claimed to prove Arabsat’s involvement in distributing beoutQ.

Arabsat said that while it welcomes the ruling in their favor, they “reserve the right to take legal action against beIN, its executives, and all parties involved in spreading false news regarding the Arabsat ruling.”

Speaking to Al Arabiya, Louis de Galle, an expert in international law, expressed shock from hearing such a statement from the Qatari media group. “In France we are not accustomed to seeing a person lie in such a way and say quite the opposite of what a court judgment says,” he said.

Last Update: Monday, 17 June 2019 KSA 14:10 - GMT 11:10