President of Tribunal de Grande Instance de Paris court has rejected Qatari-owned beIN SPORTS allegations against the Arab Satellite Communications Organization (Arabsat), demanding that the media group pays fines worth €6,000 to Arabsat’s advisor, as well as paying the prosecution costs of Arabsat (€ 25,000).SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?