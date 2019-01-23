Kim Jin-su’s extra-time header took South Korea past a stubborn Bahrain and into the quarter-finals of the Asian Cup on Tuesday as Paulo Bento’s side sealed a 2-1 win at Dubai’s Rashid Stadium.



The goal, scored in stoppage time of the first period of extra time, earned Korea a barely-deserved win after Bahrain’s Mohamed Al Romaihi had earlier cancelled out Hwang Hee-chan’s opener to take the game beyond 90 minutes.



Bento’s side will now face either Qatar or Iraq in the last eight as the Koreans seek to win the title for the first time since 1960.



“The performance today maybe wasn’t so good as it was in the previous games,” said Bento.



“What happened was that we made a lot of easy mistakes, easy connections, easy passes and we lost the ball easily.



“Without the pressure of the opponent, the game became worse for us and easy for the opponents.



“We should be more effective in the way that we make our build up.”

