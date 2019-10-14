French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has decided not to attend Monday’s football match in Paris between France and Turkey in the wake of Turkey’s military offensive in northeastern Syria, said Le Drian’s office on Monday.



Le Drian had previously planned to be at the game, said the minister’s department.



French officials are planning to step up security ahead of this evening’s European Championship game in the Stade de France between the two countries, following the condemnation by France and the European Union of the Turkish offensive.



The EU, which Turkey still aspires to join, had already condemned the Turkish air and artillery strikes on Kurdish-led forces in northeastern Syria, and has been further infuriated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s threats to send refugees to Europe.

Last Update: Monday, 14 October 2019 KSA 13:25 - GMT 10:25