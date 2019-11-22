The ABB FIA Formula E Championship 2019/20 season launched on Friday in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah, with British driver Simon Bird winning the first points of the tournament.
This is what winning feels like! 😂😃— Envision Virgin Racing Formula E (@EnvisionVirgin) November 22, 2019
Once again the only team and driver to have won in every @FIAFormulaE season to date!#DiriyahEPrix #ABBFormulaE pic.twitter.com/fzG26DbxTN
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at ABB Formula E on November 22. (Twitter: Saudi Press Agency)
#ABB is pushing the boundaries of #emobility and has installed the first EV charger in Saudi Arabia. It is located next to the Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University – the first all-female university in the Kingdom. #FutureOfMobility #ABBFormulaE pic.twitter.com/OSjcrTdGBA— ABB (@ABBgroupnews) November 22, 2019
“Car 2030” at the Riyadh Car Show on November 22. (Twitter: General Entertainment Authority)
