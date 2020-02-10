Joaquin Phoenix won the best actor Academy Award Sunday for his role as a wanna-be-comedian destined to become a supervillain in “Joker.”
Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for best actor for his role in "Joker." (Photo: Reuters)
It is Phoenix’s first Oscar and fourth nomination. Widely praised for performances in films ranging from “Gladiator” to the Johnny Cash biopic “Walk the Line,” a best actor win had proved elusive for Phoenix.
Phoenix had been seen as the front-runner for the award heading in to Sunday’s ceremony. “Joker” won the best original score Oscar as well, and is up for the night’s final prize, best picture.
