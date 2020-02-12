Hotpot has become the latest casualty of the coronavirus outbreak after ten members of a family in Hong Kong became infected after sharing the dish, a much-loved favorite during winter.

Comprised of a vat of soup at the center of a table, hotpot is a deeply communal dish.

Those enjoying it dip a variety of meats, seafood, and vegetables into the bubbling broth which becomes more intense as the meal progresses.

But health experts have sounded warnings after a cluster of coronavirus cases were discovered in one Hong Kong family who all shared a hotpot with a carrier from mainland China over the Lunar New Year holiday.

As the tenth positive case was confirmed within the family on Monday, stocks for large hotpot companies with restaurants in Hong Kong and mainland China plunged.

Xiabuxiabu closed down 7.1 percent, Haidilao ended 4.8 lower while Yihai International, which makes seasonings and sauces for hot pot, dropped 2.7 percent.

A group of friends share a laugh as they eat together at 66 Hotpot, a family-run restaurant in the bustling district of Mongkok in Hong Kong. (AFP)

In Hong Kong, major restaurant chains including Fairwood, Cafe de Coral, Yoshinoya and Maxim’s announced they were temporarily pulling hotpot from their menus.

Maxim’s also confirmed that two of the infected family members from the hotpot cluster worked in two of their branches, which would be closed for disinfecting.

Haidilao, China’s largest hotpot chain, has already closed all its branches on the mainland, where the virus outbreak has killed more than 1,000 people.

It said it would not close its Hong Kong branches but would start checking the temperatures of patrons.

Sam Wong, who owns 66 Hotpot, a family-run restaurant in the bustling district of Mongkok, said some 20 customers have canceled bookings since the news of the family cluster emerged.

“I don’t think the focus should be placed specifically on hotpot considering the habit among Chinese people of communally sharing food,” Wong, 39, told AFP.

“But given hotpot is part of this cluster infection case, our business can’t help but be affected,” he added.

Read more:

Death toll in China due to coronavirus epidemic jumps to 1,113 nationwide



From China to Europe and the world: A timeline of the coronavirus outbreak

Chinese products can still be imported amid coronavirus fears: Customs authority

A look at Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic



Last Update: Wednesday, 12 February 2020 KSA 07:52 - GMT 04:52