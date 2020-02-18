A Saudi Arabian boy who was kidnapped 20 years ago reunited with his biological family on Tuesday after police became suspicious of his kidnapper – a woman who took him from his mother in the maternity ward – and ordered a DNA test, reported Al Arabiya.

Moussa al-Khanezi was kidnapped in 1996 only three hours after his mother had given birth at the Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

His case was one of two kidnappings from the hospital by the same woman that shook the Kingdom in the mid-1990s, the other a boy from a different mother on 1999.

The unidentified woman raised the boys as her own, and reportedly told the children that they were born out of wedlock.

Police investigations into the babies’ disappearance failed to yield results until suspicions about the identity of the two boys, who are now in their twenties, rose after a Saudi Arabian woman tried to apply for identification cards for them.

The police conducted DNA tests, with the results revealing that one of the boys was in fact Moussa al-Khanezi.

Al-Khanezi’s mother allowed a strange woman to enter her hospital room after she claimed she was taking the boy to give him a bath, the boy’s biological brother, Mohammed al-Khanezi, told Al Arabiya.

Al-Khanezi said his family has spent the last 20 years looking for Moussa, whose father Ali even offered up multiple rewards over the years for his safe return.

The woman, now in her 50s, told officials that she found two abandoned babies around 20 years ago and decided to raise them herself.

She was arrested and is currently under investigation by the police.

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 February 2020 KSA 17:43 - GMT 14:43