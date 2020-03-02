Photos of Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump, on her trip to India have gone viral after she responded on Twitter to an Indian singer who photoshopped images of the two together at famous sites.

Ivanka accompanied President Trump on his first official visit to India last week. During the trip, she posted photos of herself at Taj Mahal, India’s most famous tourist site.

The grandeur and beauty of the Taj Mahal is awe inspiring! 🇺🇸 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jcYwXHxf4c — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 24, 2020

Shortly after Ivanka tweeted the photograph, Indians began photoshopping themselves next to Ivanka in a variety of settings – including on the back of a bike and on a prom date.

You are late paaji. 😜 pic.twitter.com/qUBO14bCbC — Aditya Chaudhary (@hrypr) March 1, 2020

This one's my favorite. pic.twitter.com/sDNOXtrtJz — Fuzzy Headed Gremlin (@jonas_salt) March 1, 2020

The instant meme was picked by Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has 3.8 million followers on Twitter. Dosanjh, who is well known for making comments to celebrities online including Kylie Jenner, tweeted himself lying in a relaxed pose next to Ivanka at the Taj Mahal.

Me & Ivanka



Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. 😜



Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda 😎 pic.twitter.com/Pnztfxz7m0 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) March 1, 2020

But rather than take offense, Ivanka seemed to see the funny side – and retweeted the photo of her and Dosanjh, adding that she was grateful that Dosanjh had taken her to see the Taj Mahal.

Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! 😉



It was an experience I will never forget! https://t.co/VgqFuYBRIg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

Trump visit provokes mixed reaction

Many Indian news outlets picked up the story and applauded Ivanka for her sense of humor and appreciation of India.

President Trump was welcomed by crowds upon his arrival in Ahmedabad last Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Trump for his visit and both leaders lauded the ties between their two countries.

However, others criticized Ivanka for taking part in the visit which they said legitimized the policies of Indian Prime Minister Modi.

Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders called out the timing of the visit, which took place as anti-Muslim mobs killed 27 in Delhi. Prime Minister Modi has been blamed for stoking communal divisions through divisive citizenship laws.

Trump said that he discussed religious freedom with Modi, which he said India had worked “hard” to achieve.

Referring to the violence, Trump said “I heard about the individual attacks, but I did not discuss it. It is up to India.”

Despite the controversy, Ivanka seemed to enjoy her trip, tweeting “I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. ...I made many new friends!!!” in a tongue-in-cheek reference to the photoshopped images.

I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people.



...I made many new friends!!! https://t.co/MXz5PkapBg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 1, 2020

