Passengers aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, stranded off the California coast due to coronavirus fears, found out about 21 confirmed infections on the ship from US Vice President Mike Pence.

The VP announced the results during a White House briefing before the captain or medical team made the announcement themselves to the passengers, according to a video shared on Twitter.

“We apologize but we were not given advance notice of this announcement by the US Federal Government,” an unidentified person making the announcement was heard saying. “It would’ve been our preference to be the first to make this news available to you.”

The man heard speaking in the video also said the ship’s doctor would communicate the results to those who tested positive.

Twenty-one people have tested positive for coronavirus aboard the cruise ship denied entry to San Francisco Bay this week after a number of passengers and crew developed flu-like symptoms on the vessel, which was linked to previously confirmed COVID-19 infections.

