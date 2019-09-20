US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was not under pressure to strike a trade bargain with China ahead of next year’s elections.

“I’m not looking for a partial deal. I’m looking for a complete deal,” Trump told reporters during a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

“I don’t think I need it before the election.”

Trump said voters understand the “spat” between the US and China and insisted the ongoing trade war won’t hamper his reelection chances, but he conceded that reaching an agreement “would probably be a positive” for his campaign.

Trump continued to try and paint a dark picture of the Chinese economy ahead of talks that resume next month in Washington.

“China is being affected very badly. We’re not,” Trump insisted.

Trump also emphasized the importance of passing a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico. He said “we need that for our country.”

