Saudi Arabia is taking precautionary financial measures to counter the effects of coronavirus in view of the economic consequences of the global epidemic, Mohammed al-Jadaan, Minister of Finance said.



According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Finance Minister said the government has taken measures to lessen the impact of low oil prices, and additional steps will be taken to deal with the expected drop in prices.

The government has agreed on cutting 50 billion riyals ($13.32 billion), representing less than 5 percent in 2020 budget, in areas that have the least social and economic impact, al-Jadaan said.

“The government took measures to curb impact of oil price drop and will take additional measures to deal with expected price decrease, the minister added.



Al-Jadaan, who is also the Minister of Economy and Planning, also said that given the potential impacts of the coronavirus outbreak, "developments will be reassessed, items of expenditures will be reviewed and appropriate decisions will be made in a timely manner,” SPA reported.



Al-Jadaan said that the government worked on ensuring the provision of the financial requirements necessary to implement the preventive and direct measures to deal with the consequences of the epidemic and limit its spread, and also to protect government installations and agencies, ensuring the continuity of its work.



The minister stressed that the government will provide all the additional credits required, and the necessary health services for prevention, treatment and non-proliferation of coronavirus.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.



He reiterated the government’s keenness on prioritizing social spending, and reorienting government spending with emerging social and economic requirements.



Al-Jadaan also emphasized that in light of the remarkable development in public financial management, it provides appropriate flexibility to take measures in the face of emergency shocks with a high level of efficiency.



He also affirmed the strength of the government’s financial position, as it maintained huge reserves and assets that enable it to deal with emerging challenges, and reduce the impact of such crises on its goals of maintaining financial sustainability and economic stability in the medium and long term.



Al-Jadaan confirmed that given the possibility of the continuation or exacerbation of the effects of the spread of the virus and its consequences on the global economy, the developments will be reassessed, items of expenditures reviewed and appropriate decisions taken in a timely manner.



The government will continue to raise the efficiency of financial and economic performance so that it can maintain the financial and economic gains that have been made till now, he added.

- With Reuters.

ALSO READ:

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new coronavirus cases, raising total to 238

US oil plunges to 18-year low as lockdowns trigger market collapse

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives call from Germany’s Merkel

Last Update: Thursday, 19 March 2020 KSA 00:06 - GMT 21:06