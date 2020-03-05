Up to 40 percent of Tehran’s population could be infected with the coronavirus within the coming two weeks, according to an infectious disease specialist and member of Iran’s national influenza committee.

Iran reported on Thursday 15 new deaths from the virus and 591 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 107 dead and 3,513 cases of infection.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site for the latest updates.

“Coronavirus is rapidly spreading … we estimate that 30 to 40 percent of Tehran’s population will be infected by the end of this (Persian) month,” Masoud Mardani was quoted as saying by state media.

The current Persian month, which is the last month of the Persian calendar, ends on March 20.

The Iranian capital has a population of more than nine million.

Read more:

Iran 'lied to its own people' about coronavirus: US envoy

Dead bodies ‘piling up in Qom’ amid coronavirus outbreak says Iran MP

Coronavirus has affected almost all Iranian provinces: Rouhani

23 Iran MPs have coronavirus: Deputy Speaker

Iran arrests man who published stacked coronavirus corpses video: Media

Last Update: Thursday, 5 March 2020 KSA 22:19 - GMT 19:19